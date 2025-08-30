Troy takes early lead, holds on for 24-14 win over Xenia

Kirkpatrick rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and threw TD passes to Gorman and Tristan Murray as the Trojans improved to 1-1 and 1-0 in the MVL. A long touchdown drive in the fourth quarter resulted in a to earn their first win of the season.

A field goal by Matt Barth in the fourth quarter put the Trojans in control at 24-7.

Xenia (1-1) scored a late touchdown on a 9-yard run by Sincere Valdez, but the Bucs couldn’t get any closer.

Troy sealed the deal in the final minute as a Michael Tucker interception ended Xenia’s hopes.