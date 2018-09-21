Tulane at Ohio State: Everything you need to know about Saturday’s game

Who: Tulane (1-2) at No. 4 Ohio State (3-0)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio.

TV/Radio: Big Ten Network/1410

Series history: First meeting.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Urban Meyer is 73-8 and in his seventh season as the coach of the Buckeyes. He is 177-31 overall in 17 seasons. Willie Fritz is 10-17 in three seasons at Tulane and 164-86 overall in 23 seasons.

Ohio State has a 54/46 run/pass ratio, just like the last 2 seasons.

But the percentage of runs going to the QB is down from about 33 percent to 11% https://t.co/8J6IkQIQsm — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) September 21, 2018

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten with 20 scrimmage plays of 20 or more yards… First-year starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins leads the Big Ten in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage… Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber have combined for 563 yards rushing through three games… While Ohio State is second nationally in points per game (56.3) and third in total offense (608.7 yards per game), the Buckeyes are just 45th in scoring defense (20.7 points per game) and 52nd in total defense (345.7 yards)… Ohio State has won eight games in a row, the second-longest active streak in the NCAA FBS. Central Florida has won 15 in a row… With wins over Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU, Ohio State is the only team in the country with three victories over three Power 5 conference teams so far this season… Ohio State’s most recent recruit from Louisiana is Nader Abdallah, a defensive lineman from Metairie.

Tulane notes: The Green Wave has a blowout victory over Nicholls State (42-17 in Week 2) and two losses by a touchdown apiece (Wake Forest, 23-17 in overtime, and UAB, 31-24)… Tulane is 86th in the nation in scoring (27.6 points per game) and 64thin points allowed (23.6)… Senior receiver Terren Encalade has 10 career 100-yard receiving games, but junior Darnell Mooney leads the team in receiving this season (102.7 yards per game)… Quarterback Jonathan Banks leads the American Athletic Conference with 17.6 yards per completion… Only six teams in the country have more than Tulane’s six interceptions this season… While Ohio State’s defense has been susceptible to allowing big plays, Tulane has a big-play offense: The Green Wave have 21 plays that have gone for 20 yards or more, including seven for touchdowns.

Quoted: Fritz on playing at Ohio Stadium: “We always play at least a couple of these games when I was coaching at Sam Houston each year. Our guys seemed to really enjoy it and like it. I’m sure our guys will enjoy the atmosphere. Heck, I’m looking forward to it. It’s a big venue, you always hear a lot about playing in The Horseshoe. You’ve got to soak it in for a little bit, and then it’s over and you play between the white lines.”

Ohio State star Nick Bosa out indefinitely after surgery https://t.co/FEVnjjh4T0 — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) September 20, 2018

Next game: Ohio State will play at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday. Tulane returns home to face Memphis at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

Prediction: Ohio State 63, Tulane 13