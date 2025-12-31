Two Flyers sidelined for A-10 opener vs. Fordham

Amaël L’Etang and Malcolm Thomas will not play for the Dayton Flyers at 2 p.m. Wednesday in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener against Fordham at UD Arena.
L’Etang and Thomas were both listed as “Out” on the student-athlete availability report on the A-10’s website, along with freshman guard Jaron McKie, who will miss the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in October.
The A-10 started the availability reports for men’s basketball this week. A-10 play began Tuesday with Duquesne winning 89-83 in double overtime at Davidson.
This will be the first game L’Etang, a sophomore forward, will miss a game in two seasons. He started the last 17 games last season and started the first 13 games this season. He’s Dayton’s third-leading scorer (12.8 points per game).
Thomas, a sophomore forward who averages 5.0 points per game, hurt his ankle in the first half of Dayton’s last game, a 64-61 loss to Liberty on Dec. 20 at UD Arena. A video shared by the official Dayton basketball social media accounts of the team practicing over the break showed Thomas sitting on the bench wearing a protective boot.
The availability reports do not list the nature of the injuries.
Fordham will be without four players: senior guard Christian Henry, the team’s second-leading scorer (12.2); sophomore forward Abass Bodija (6.9); sophomore guard Ryan Pettis, who has not played since November; and sophomore guard Aidan Crotty, who has played 12 minutes in five games.
