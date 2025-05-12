Two former Reds pitchers pick up losses in rehab assignments with Dragons

This was Miley’s third start for Dayton. He’s 0-2 with a 15.88 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.

Miley has not pitched in the big leagues since April 16, 2024, when he was with the Brewers. He underwent Tommy John surgery on his left elbow that same month and did not pitch again in the 2024 season. The Reds signed him to a minor-league contract in January. He pitched for the Reds in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

On Sunday, Rhett Lowder allowed four earned runs on five hits in three innings in a 7-2 loss to the Loons.

Lowder had been sidelined by a right forearm strain. In his previous rehab appearance, he allowed two runs on four hits in three innings on Tuesday for the Arizona Complex League Reds.

Lowder, the Reds’ first-round pick in 2023, made his big-league debut in 2024 and was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in six starts.

The Dragons lost four of the six games in the series against the Loons. Through Sunday, they were 11-22 and in last place in the Midwest League East Division.

The Dragons start a six-game series on the road against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday.