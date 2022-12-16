dayton-daily-news logo
X

UAB vs. Miami: What to know about today’s Bahamas Bowl

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
23 minutes ago

Who: University of Alabama-Birmingham (6-6) and Miami (6-6) in the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

When: 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (15,023), Nassau, Bahamas.

Television/Radio: ESPN/980, 1450

Series: First meeting.

Coaches: UAB’s Trent Dilfer will be coaching his first game at the collegiate level after being named the Blazers’ coach on December 2; Miami’s Chuck Martin is 45-58 in nine seasons at Miami and 119-64 in 15 overall season.

UAB: Rushing – 5-foot-11, 215-pound RB DeWayne McBride, 233 carries, 1,713 yards, 19 TD; Passing – 6-2, 215-pound redshirt-junior QB Dylan Hopkins, 120-191, 1,709 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT; Receiving – 6-3, 195 senior WR Trea Shropshire, 35 catches, 740 yards, 5 TD; Tackles – 6-0, 240-pound redshirt-senior LB Noah Wilder, 102 tackles, 53 solo.

Miami: Rushing – 6-1, 203-pound redshirt-freshman quarterback Aveon Smith, 101 carries, 503 yards, 6 TD; Passing – Smith 93-of-190, 1,137 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT; 5-11, 190-pound redshirt-senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 52 catches, 726 yards, 8 TD; Tackles – 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 121 tackles, 50 solo.

Quote: Dilfer at Tennessean.com, after leaving his high school team at Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy for the UAB job: “I’m going to figure this out. I’m going to hire great people like I did here (at Lipscomb Academy). I’m going to hire people smarter than me. It will be just like this. We’ll figure it out as we go. I’ve got a lot of juice left. I joke about being old. I’m only 50 years old. I’ve got some juice. I want the people of the Southeast to recognize that I’ve got a lot of juice, and I’m about to breathe some fire.”

In Other News
1
Bahamas Bowl: Strength vs. strength in Miami-UAB matchup
2
Cappa seems similarities between Bengals, Bucs’ championship team
3
‘A win we’ve got to take’ — Amzil knows how important getting road win...
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-star Florida receiver verbally commits for 2024
5
Ohio State football: Junior to return while others mum on NFL plans

About the Author

Mark Schmetzer
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top