UD Flyers scholarships go to two high-ranked recruits

Savage averaged 15 points per game at the NBPA Top 100 camp earlier this month.

LSU, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State are among the other schools to offer Savage a scholarship this month.

Savage ranks 45th in the 2027 class, according to On3.com. He’s No. 40 in the ESPN Top 60 and No. 46 in the 247Sports.com rankings.

Savage is the fourth 2027 recruit to receive a Dayton offer this spring. The others were: Shawn Foster, a 6-foot-2 point guard from Lima Senior High School; Isaiah Mack-Russell, a 6-foot-5 guard who will attend Cincinnati Winton Woods High School this year; and Cayden Daughtry, a 5-11 point guard from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Calvary Christian Academy.

King Kendrick, a 6-0 point guard who was originally in the class of 2026 but is now in the class of 2027, also received an offer in April 2024. He played last season at Caldwell Academy in Greensboro, N.C., after two years at Northland High School in Columbus.

In other recruiting news:

• Aidan Chronister, a 6-foot-8 guard in the class of 2026, announced Wednesday he received a scholarship offer from Dayton.

Chronister is from Bel Aire, Kansas, and attends Sunrise Christian Academy. He has received offers from Texas A&M, Mississippi and South Florida among others.

Rivals.com ranks Chronister 57th in the class of 2026. He’s No. 54 in the On3.com rankings and No. 70 in the 247Sports.com rankings. ESPN ranks him 48th.

Chronister is the fifth member of the 2026 recruiting class to receive a UD offer this this spring, following Jason Singleton, a 6-foot-4 guard from Columbus, Collin Ross, a 6-foot-10 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, Herly Brutus, a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Florida, and Aiden Derkack, a 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey.

Dayton has made 13 offers to 2026 recruits. Eight of the players are top-100 recruits, according to ESPN.