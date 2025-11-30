UD women’s basketball beats Kansas in thriller

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The University of Dayton women’s basketball team earned one of its biggest wins of the season Saturday, beating Kansas 59-58 at the Elevance Health Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Union Arena.
The Flyers (4-3) bounced back from a 92-66 loss to Butler in the tournament’s first round on Friday. Kansas fell to 6-2.
Dayton senior Nayo Lear scored 16 points and Ajok Madol each had nine for the Flyers.
Dayton jumped out to a 24-16 lead after Lear scored 10 in the first quarter.
Kansas cut the lead to three points at the half. They went on a 5-0 run to start the second half, taking its first lead of the game at 35-33.
In the fourth quarter, Madol scored to give the Flyers the lead for good at 55-53 with less than two minutes remaining. Lear and Molly O’Riordan each hit two free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
The Flyers hit 14-of-18 free throws in the game and outrebounded the Jayhawks 46-23.
The Flyers travel to George Washington on Wednesday for their Atlantic 10 opener. They return to home for a nonconference game against Long Island University at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at UD Arena.
About the Author