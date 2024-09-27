UMass at Miami: 5 things to know about Saturday’s game

Here are five things know heading into Miami’s matchup against the Minutemen, which is the final non-conference game for the RedHawks before they enter Mid-American Conference play:

1. Non-conference play is wrapping up

Playing Power-4 teams in non-conference action is nothing new for Miami. Since 2019, the RedHawks have won two MAC Championships, but just one in that time has Miami come out of non-conference play with a winning record.

The RedHawks have played 13 Power-programs in non-conference play over the last five years — 2.6 per year — but has still found a way to play in a bowl game each season.

2. Miami run-game is improving

The RedHawks were looking to enhance the run game, and they took steps forward in their 28-3 loss at No. 17 Notre Dame last week.

Miami rushed for a combined 64 yards against Northwestern and Cincinnati, but churned up 110 yards on the ground against Notre Dame.

3. The series

Miami and UMass have met on five previous occasions since 2012. The RedHawks has won four of the five contests.

Miami is 2-0 all-time at home and has won three straight against UMass.

Brett Gabbert threw for 302 yards and Gage Larvadain had eight catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns to lead Miami to a 41-28 win over UMass last season. Due to several weather delays, the contest lasted nearly nine hours.

4. What to expect from UMass

The Minutemen (1-3) are coming off a 35-31 win over Central Connecticut State last Saturday

Massachusetts is 0-3 against the MAC in 2024, losing to Eastern Michigan, Toledo and Buffalo.

Offensively, Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 844 yards and four touchdowns this season.

“The UMass kid is really athletic,” Martin said of Phommachanh. “He’s strong. He can throw it. He can do both. So they will use him and use his legs. They always do.”

Derrieon Craig leads the team with 20 tackles.

5. Homecoming notes

Saturday is homecoming for the Miami RedHawks.

At halftime, Miami will honor the 2024 Hall of Fame class. This year’s Hall of Fame Class includes Steve Baker (administration, Voice of the RedHawks), Lori Brown (administration), Dane Campbell (wrestling), Champy Halim (tennis), Pel Lin (diving), Alec Martinez (hockey), Ryne Robinson (football, baseball) and Ashley Swinehart (soccer).

The spirit of Western College will run through Yager Stadium on Saturday. To honor the legacy of the Western College for Women, Miami’s football team will don special blue, white and red jerseys as part of the Homecoming 2024 celebration. The unique jersey design mimics a 1970s-era throwback with its shoulder stripes and sleeve from 1974.

SATURDAY’S GAME

UMass at Miami, 3:30 p.m., 980, 1450