Unbeaten Coldwater outlasts Versailles

COLDWATER — Controlling Coldwater’s play-making receivers was difficult enough for Versailles in Friday night’s Midwest Athletic Conference showdown.

The Tigers didn’t expect to have to contend with junior quarterback Baylen Blockberger’s running. But with a wet football in his hands, Blockberger tucked it under his arm, lowered his shoulder and scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to lift unbeaten Coldwater to a 21-14 victory.

“I’m surprised he didn’t throw it — it’s really not a run,” Coldwater coach Chip Otten said. “He freelanced it. That’s the hardest run I’ve ever seen him make.”

Blockberger threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Harlamert in the second quarter for a 7-0 lead. He threw a 16-yard touchdown to Braylen Harlamert with 8:26 left in the third quarter for a 14-0 lead.

Then Versailles (7-2) rallied to tie the score in the next five minutes.

Tigers quarterback Michael Osborne threw a 43-yard pass to Lane Bergman to reach the Coldwater 1. Joel Gehret scored on the next play. After an offside penalty on Coldwater, the Tigers went for two and Osborne scored.

The Tigers forced a quick three-and-out and made another big play. Osborne conncected with A.J. Griesdorn for 42 yards to set up Osborne’s 15-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2. Coldwater blocked the extra point to keep the score tied.

Versailles had a great fourth-quarter opportunity, but the ball slipped free on an Osborne to Gehret handoff at the Coldwater 26 with 4:28 left. The Tigers also fumbled on their opening drive of the game at the Coldwater 8.

“Those are big things obviously, but those aren’t the only mistakes that we made,” Versailles coach Ryan Jones said. “If you want to win this type of game, you can’t lose the turnover battle. But I know our guys will bounce back.”

Osborne rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries and Gehret had 58 on 18 carries. Osborne was 8 of 16 passing for 145 yards. Blockberger spread the ball around and completed 14 of 25 for 163 yards. The Cavaliers got a big lift on the ground from Jack Ebbing with 97 yards on 11 carries. Coldwater outgained Versailles 377-310.

“Their power run against hopefully our playmakers,” Otten said. “It turned out about like I thought.”