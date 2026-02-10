Dayton and Wright State baseball to square off at Day Air Ballpark

“This season marks the sixth straight year that the Dragons have hosted a Flyers game at Day Air Ballpark, and their games always feature a very enthusiastic atmosphere with big crowds,” said Dayton Dragons president Robert Murphy. “The University of Dayton game against Wright State in 2023 broke the all-time attendance record for a UD home game, a record that had been set the previous year when UD hosted Ohio State at Day Air Ballpark.”

Both Dayton and Wright State students can attend for free. The RTA Flyer will provide free shuttles between UD campus and Day Air Ballpark.

Raider fans and alumni will hold a pregame rally at The Dayton Beer Company across from the ballpark.

UD won 27 games last season, setting a program record for home runs in a season with 78 while qualifying for the Atlantic 10 Championship with 14 league wins.

WSU has won seven consecutive Horizon League regular season titles and has been to the NCAA Regionals in four of the last five years.

“It’s always great to play at Day Air Ballpark,” Wright State head coach Alex Sogard said. “Dayton is a great baseball town and this will again be a fantastic event for the greater Dayton area. Our players love the experience of playing at a minor league facility and we know that Raider Nation will show up with their support.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and children and Luxury suites are available for $350. For ticket information contact the Dragons at 937-228-2287, dragons@daytondragons.com or visit milb.com/dayton.