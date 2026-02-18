Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Mason

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers pulled away down the stretch for a 70-59 win against Davidson at UD Arena on Sunday. It marked the 11th straight victory for Dayton in the series against Davidson. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 13 points, sophomore Amaël L’Etang added 12 and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

On Feb. 6 the Flyers were hampered by a slow start and fell 99-73 at VCU. Dayton trailed 50-27 at the break after VCU pulled away in the first half during a four-minute UD scoreless drought. Senior Jordan Derkack and L’Etang scored 15 points apiece to lead the Flyers, with L’Etang adding 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

1 / 28 Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.