Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Mason

Dayton's Keonte Jones looks for a shot against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Keonte Jones looks for a shot against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers (16-9, 7-5 A-10) travel to George Mason (21-5, 9-4 A-10) Wednesday for an Atlantic 10 matchup at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Dayton at George Mason

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers pulled away down the stretch for a 70-59 win against Davidson at UD Arena on Sunday. It marked the 11th straight victory for Dayton in the series against Davidson. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 13 points, sophomore Amaël L’Etang added 12 and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers move into tie for fourth place with victory against Davidson

On Feb. 6 the Flyers were hampered by a slow start and fell 99-73 at VCU. Dayton trailed 50-27 at the break after VCU pulled away in the first half during a four-minute UD scoreless drought. Senior Jordan Derkack and L’Etang scored 15 points apiece to lead the Flyers, with L’Etang adding 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
Davidson vs. Dayton
1 / 28
Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson
2
Dayton and Wright State baseball to square off at Day Air Ballpark
3
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. St. Bonaventure
4
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at No. 21 Saint Louis
5
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Rhode Island

About the Author

Travis Erickson