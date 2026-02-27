Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Washington

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers jumped ahead early and held on to knock off No. 23 Saint Louis 77-62 on Tuesday at UD Arena in its first win over a ranked opponent this season. It marked four straight wins for the Flyers, which held Saint Louis to its lowest point total and its most lopsided defeat of the season. Sophomore Amaël L’Etang paced UD with a career-high 26 points and a second straight double-double performance with 10 rebounds. Senior Javon Bennett tacked on 17 points and senior Jordan Derkack scored 14.

On Feb. 21 Dayton defeated Duquesne 78-66 at UD Arena. The Flyers went on an 18-8 run over a nine-minute stretch in the second half to put the game away. L’Etang led UD with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season and Bennett chipped in 14 points.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

A-10 Tournament: To be determined

1 / 25 Dayton fan Vincent Palmer, bottom center, stands with the Red Scare student section before a game against Saint Louis on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

