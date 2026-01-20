Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at La Salle

The Dayton Flyers (14-4, 5-0 A-10) will take a five-game win streak into Philadelphia for Wednesday’s A-10 matchup at La Salle (6-13, 2-4 A-10).
Dayton at La Salle
Time: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM
Recent Results
The Flyers took off in the second half for a decisive 78-51 win against Loyola on Friday night at UD Arena. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 21 points, his fifth 20+ point performance of the season, while senior Javon Bennett added 19 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-best 14 points.
On Jan. 13 a short-handed Dayton toppled Duquesne 71-65 on Jan. 13. The Flyers, playing without two starters, had four players finish in double-digit scoring, with senior Keonte Jones tying his career-high at UD with 15 points and Bennett scoring 14.
Upcoming Schedule
Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 6 p.m.
Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.
Feb. 3: vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
