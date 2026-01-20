Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at La Salle

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery, left, and Anthony Grant leave the court after a victory against Loyola Chicago on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
51 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers (14-4, 5-0 A-10) will take a five-game win streak into Philadelphia for Wednesday’s A-10 matchup at La Salle (6-13, 2-4 A-10).

Dayton at La Salle

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Flyers took off in the second half for a decisive 78-51 win against Loyola on Friday night at UD Arena. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led UD with 21 points, his fifth 20+ point performance of the season, while senior Javon Bennett added 19 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-best 14 points.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers dominate second half to rout Loyola Chicago

On Jan. 13 a short-handed Dayton toppled Duquesne 71-65 on Jan. 13. The Flyers, playing without two starters, had four players finish in double-digit scoring, with senior Keonte Jones tying his career-high at UD with 15 points and Bennett scoring 14.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks before a game against Loyola Chicago on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

