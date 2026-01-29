Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at No. 21 Saint Louis

Time: 8 p.m.

Dayton lost at home to Rhode Island in overtime on Tuesday night, dropping its third consecutive A-10 game. UD sophomore Amaël L’Etang hit a layup with eight seconds to play to send the game into overtime, but Rhode Island sank four foul shots in the final ten seconds of OT to put the game away. Sophomore Bryce Heard led the Flyers with 15 points, junior De’Shayne Montgomery added 14 and L’Etang had 13. Senior Javon Bennett scored 11 points, marking his 12th consecutive double-digit scoring effort, along with tying a career high with seven assists.

On. Jan 24 the visiting Flyers fell 81-74 to Saint Joseph’s. Dayton shot .438 from the floor compared to .417 for Saint Joe’s, but the Hawks converted 21 free throws compared to nine for UD. Montgomery led four Flyers in double-digit scoring with 19 points and Bennett added 18. Senior Keonte Jones scored eight points, becoming the third Dayton player this season to pass 1,000 career points.

Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. Davidson (ESPN Family of Networks, WHIO Radio), 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

