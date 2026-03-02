Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at Richmond

Breaking: ‘Trusted traveler’ regimen suspended at Wright-Patterson AFB

Dayton's Javon Bennett shoots against George Washington on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Javon Bennett shoots against George Washington on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson
15 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (20-9, 11-5 A-10) will complete the final road trip of the regular season at Richmond (15-14, 5-11 A-10) on Tuesday.

Dayton at Richmond

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers gutted out a back-and-forth 68-66 win at George Washington on Friday. Sophomore Amaël L’Etang put UD ahead with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play and senior Keonte Jones made a massive block on the ensuing possession to send the Flyers to victory. Senior Javon Bennett tied a season-high in scoring with 25 points, junior De’Shayne Montgomery added 11 and L’Etang scored 10, including going 6-for-6 from the foul line. The win marked five straight for UD.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers show ‘toughness’ at George Washington in fifth straight victory

On Feb. 24 Dayton knocked off No. 23 Saint Louis 77-62 at UD Arena in its first win over a ranked opponent this season. The Flyers held Saint Louis to its lowest point total and most lopsided defeat of the season. L’Etang paced UD with a career-high 26 points and a second straight double-double performance with 10 rebounds. Bennett tacked on 17 points and senior Jordan Derkack scored 14.

Upcoming Schedule

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

A-10 Tournament: To be determined

Dayton huddles before a game against George Washington on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

