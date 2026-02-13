Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson

Dayton's Anthony Grant reacts to a play during a game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Anthony Grant reacts to a play during a game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
18 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) are back in action after a nine day break, hosting Davidson (15-9, 6-5 A-10) Sunday in an Atlantic 10 matchup at UD Arena.

Davidson at Dayton

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers were hampered by a slow start and fell 99-73 at VCU on Feb. 6. Dayton trailed 50-27 at the break after VCU pulled away in the first half during a four-minute UD scoreless drought. Senior Jordan Derkack and sophomore Amaël L’Etang scored 15 points apiece to lead the Flyers, with L’Etang adding 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

ExploreDayton basketball: VCU hands Flyers fifth loss in six games

On Feb. 3 Derkack sank two free throws with two seconds to play on the clock to help Dayton halt a four-game losing skid with a 72-70 win versus St. Bonaventure. Senior Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 20 points, Derkack finished with a season-high 18 and L’Etang chipped in 16.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 15: vs. Davidson (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
Dayton vs. VCU
1 / 15
Dayton's Jacob Conner dribbles against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dayton and Wright State baseball to square off at Day Air Ballpark
2
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. St. Bonaventure
3
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at No. 21 Saint Louis
4
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Rhode Island
5
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at La Salle

About the Author

Travis Erickson