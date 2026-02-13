Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Davidson

The Dayton Flyers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) are back in action after a nine day break, hosting Davidson (15-9, 6-5 A-10) Sunday in an Atlantic 10 matchup at UD Arena.
Davidson at Dayton
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM
Recent Results
The Dayton Flyers were hampered by a slow start and fell 99-73 at VCU on Feb. 6. Dayton trailed 50-27 at the break after VCU pulled away in the first half during a four-minute UD scoreless drought. Senior Jordan Derkack and sophomore Amaël L’Etang scored 15 points apiece to lead the Flyers, with L’Etang adding 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
On Feb. 3 Derkack sank two free throws with two seconds to play on the clock to help Dayton halt a four-game losing skid with a 72-70 win versus St. Bonaventure. Senior Javon Bennett led the Flyers with 20 points, Derkack finished with a season-high 18 and L’Etang chipped in 16.
Upcoming Schedule
Feb. 15: vs. Davidson (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 4 p.m.
Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.
Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
