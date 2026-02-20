Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Duquesne

Time: 2 p.m.

TV: WHIO

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers earned an impressive 82-67 win at George Mason on Wednesday, leading wire-to-wire after opening the game on an 11-3 run. Senior Javon Bennett tallied 22 points, sophomore Amaël L’Etang scored a career-high 21 and junior De’Shayne Montgomery added 10. The Flyers also hit a season high, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

On Feb. 15 Dayton pulled away down the stretch for a 70-59 win against visiting Davidson, marking the 11th straight victory for the Flyers in the series against Davidson. Montgomery led UD with 13 points, L’Etang added 12 and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.

Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

