Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Loyola

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery slaps hands with Will Maxwell at the end of the first half of a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery slaps hands with Will Maxwell at the end of the first half of a game against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
48 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (13-4, 4-0 A-10), riding a four-game win streak, will host Loyola (5-13, 1-4 A-10) in a nationally-televised matchup at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Loyola at Dayton

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

Dayton toppled Duquesne 71-65 on Tuesday, recording another A-A-10 road victory at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Down two starters, the short-handed Flyers had four players finish in double-digit scoring, with senior Keonte Jones tying his career-high at UD with 15 points and senior Javon Bennett adding 14.

On Jan. 6 Dayton defeated George Washington 79-72 at UD Arena. Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.

Dayton and Duquesne stand for the national anthem before a game on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
