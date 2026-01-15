Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Loyola

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

Dayton toppled Duquesne 71-65 on Tuesday, recording another A-A-10 road victory at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Down two starters, the short-handed Flyers had four players finish in double-digit scoring, with senior Keonte Jones tying his career-high at UD with 15 points and senior Javon Bennett adding 14.

On Jan. 6 Dayton defeated George Washington 79-72 at UD Arena. Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 6 p.m.

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.

