Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Loyola

The Dayton Flyers (13-4, 4-0 A-10), riding a four-game win streak, will host Loyola (5-13, 1-4 A-10) in a nationally-televised matchup at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Loyola at Dayton
Time: 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM
Recent Results
Dayton toppled Duquesne 71-65 on Tuesday, recording another A-A-10 road victory at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Down two starters, the short-handed Flyers had four players finish in double-digit scoring, with senior Keonte Jones tying his career-high at UD with 15 points and senior Javon Bennett adding 14.
On Jan. 6 Dayton defeated George Washington 79-72 at UD Arena. Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.
Upcoming Schedule
Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 8:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 6 p.m.
Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.
