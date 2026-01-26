Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Rhode Island

Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (14-6, 5-2) return home in hopes of turning around a two-game skid when they host Rhode Island (12-8, 3-4) in an Atlantic 10 matchup Tuesday.

Rhode Island at Dayton

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Spectrum News 1

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Flyers fell 81-74 to Saint Joseph’s on the road Saturday, dropping a second consecutive A-10 contest. Dayton shot .438 from the floor compared to .417 for Saint Joe’s, but the Hawks converted 21 free throws compared to nine for UD. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led four Flyers in double-digit scoring with 19 points, senior Javon Bennett added 18, redshirt freshman Malcom Thomas had 12 and sophomore Bryce Heard 10. Senior Keonte Jones scored eight points, becoming the third Dayton player this season to pass 1,000 career points.

On Jan. 21 the Flyers second half rally came up short, falling at La Salle 67-64 for UD’s first A-10 loss of the season. Dayton trailed by as many as 25 points and cut the deficit to one late in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback. Jones scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and tacked on 10 rebounds to lead the Flyers. Bennett added 11 points and Heard had 10.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Saint Louis (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 8 p.m.

Feb. 3: vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. Davidson (ESPN Family of Networks, WHIO Radio), 4 p.m.

