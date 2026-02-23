Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Saint Louis

Time: 7 p.m.

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers picked up a third consecutive win with a 78-66 victory against Duquesne at UD Arena on Saturday. The Flyers went on an 18-8 run over a nine-minute stretch in the second half to put the game away. Sophomore Amaël L’Etang continued his hot streak, leading UD with 17 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. Senior Javon Bennett chipped in 14 points and grad student Keonte Jones added 13.

On Feb. 18 Dayton earned an impressive 82-67 win at George Mason, leading wire-to-wire after opening the game on an 11-3 run. Bennett tallied 22 points, L’Etang scored a career-high 21 and junior De’Shayne Montgomery added 10. The Flyers also hit a season high, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 24: vs. Saint Louis (FanDuel Sports, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 27: at George Washington (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 3: at Richmond (ESPN+, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

A-10 Tournament: To be determined

1 / 19 Dayton's Javon Bennett scores in the first half against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

