Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. St. Bonaventure

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

Dayton dropped its fourth consecutive A-10 matchup on Friday in a 102-71 setback at No. 21 Saint Louis. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led the Flyers with 23 points, his sixth 20+ point performance of the season, while sophomore Amaël L’Etang scored 12 and redshirt freshman Malcolm Thomas finished with 11. Senior Javon Bennett recorded his 1,000th career point in a Flyer uniform.

On Jan. 27 Dayton lost at home to Rhode Island in overtime, dropping its third consecutive A-10 game. L’Etang hit a layup with eight seconds to play to send the game into overtime, but Rhode Island sank four foul shots in the final ten seconds of OT to put the game away. Sophomore Bryce Heard led the Flyers with 15 points, Montgomery added 14 and L’Etang 13.

Upcoming Schedule

Feb. 3: vs. St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: at VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. Davidson (ESPN Family of Networks, WHIO Radio), 4 p.m.

Feb. 18: at George Mason (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

Feb. 21: vs. Duquesne (WHIO, WHIO Radio), 2 p.m.

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.