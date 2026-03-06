Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. VCU

The Dayton Flyers (21-9, 12-5 A-10) will close out the regular season hosting VCU (23-7, 14-3 A-10) in a nationally televised game at UD Arena on Friday.
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM
Recent Results
The Dayton Flyers grabbed a 65-60 road win against Richmond on Tuesday, recording a sixth straight victory and securing a top four seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led the Flyers with 15 points while senior Jordan Derkack and sophomore Amaël L’Etang added 13 apiece. Derkack was clutch down the stretch, nailing the go-ahead basket with 39 seconds to play and then hitting 3-of-4 free throws to seal the victory.
On Feb. 27 Dayton gutted out a back-and-forth 68-66 win at George Washington. L’Etang put UD ahead with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play and senior Keonte Jones made a massive block on the ensuing possession to send the Flyers to victory. Senior Javon Bennett tied a season-high in scoring with 25 points, Montgomery added 11 and L’Etang scored 10, including going 6-for-6 from the foul line.
Upcoming Schedule
March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.
A-10 Tournament: To be determined
