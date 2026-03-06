Breaking: UD bans outside students, requires ID bracelets for St. Patrick’s party

Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. VCU

Dayton's Jordan Derkack shoots a free throw against Richmond on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Jordan Derkack shoots a free throw against Richmond on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
X

The Dayton Flyers (21-9, 12-5 A-10) will close out the regular season hosting VCU (23-7, 14-3 A-10) in a nationally televised game at UD Arena on Friday.

Dayton at Richmond

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

Recent Results

The Dayton Flyers grabbed a 65-60 road win against Richmond on Tuesday, recording a sixth straight victory and securing a top four seed in the upcoming A-10 tournament. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery led the Flyers with 15 points while senior Jordan Derkack and sophomore Amaël L’Etang added 13 apiece. Derkack was clutch down the stretch, nailing the go-ahead basket with 39 seconds to play and then hitting 3-of-4 free throws to seal the victory.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers secure top-four seed in A-10 tournament with victory at Richmond

On Feb. 27 Dayton gutted out a back-and-forth 68-66 win at George Washington. L’Etang put UD ahead with a pair of free throws with 17 seconds to play and senior Keonte Jones made a massive block on the ensuing possession to send the Flyers to victory. Senior Javon Bennett tied a season-high in scoring with 25 points, Montgomery added 11 and L’Etang scored 10, including going 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Upcoming Schedule

March 6: vs. VCU (ESPN2, WHIO Radio), 7 p.m.

A-10 Tournament: To be determined

Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
Dayton vs. Richmond
1 / 23
Dayton and Richmond warm up before a game on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va. David Jablonski/Staff

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

In Other News
1
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at Richmond
2
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Washington
3
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Saint Louis
4
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup vs. Duquesne
5
Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Mason

About the Author

Follow Travis Erickson on twitter

Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.