Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against Bradley

Day: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

The game will be the first time the programs have met in 36 years. The NIT bid announcement came hours after UD’s NCAA Tournament dreams were dashed in a 70-62 loss to VCU in the Atlantic 10 championship game.

It marks the fifth appearance in the NIT for head coach Anthony Grant in nine seasons. Last season Dayton beat Florida Atlantic 86-79 in the first round and lost 87-72 at Chattanooga in the second round of the NIT.

Bradley is making its 25th appearance in the NIT after finishing 21-12 overall and 13-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference in the regular season.

The winner will take on North Carolina Wilmington (26-6) or Yale (24-6) in the second round.

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