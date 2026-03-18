Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against Bradley

From left: Dayton's Jordan Derkack, De'shayne Montgomery, Javon Bennett, Keonte Jones. and Amael L'etang huddle between plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

From left: Dayton's Jordan Derkack, De'shayne Montgomery, Javon Bennett, Keonte Jones. and Amael L'etang huddle between plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saint Louis, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
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The Dayton Flyers will make their 29th appearance in the National Invitational Tournament today in a matchup with Bradley at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois.

No. 2 Dayton (23-11) at Bradley (21-12)

Day: Wednesday, March 18

Time: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

The game will be the first time the programs have met in 36 years. The NIT bid announcement came hours after UD’s NCAA Tournament dreams were dashed in a 70-62 loss to VCU in the Atlantic 10 championship game.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers, Bradley meet for first time in 36 years Wednesday in NIT

It marks the fifth appearance in the NIT for head coach Anthony Grant in nine seasons. Last season Dayton beat Florida Atlantic 86-79 in the first round and lost 87-72 at Chattanooga in the second round of the NIT.

Bradley is making its 25th appearance in the NIT after finishing 21-12 overall and 13-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference in the regular season.

The winner will take on North Carolina Wilmington (26-6) or Yale (24-6) in the second round.

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

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About the Author

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Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.