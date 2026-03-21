Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against UNCW

Dayton's Anthony Grant, left, talks to De'Shayne Montgomery in the second half against Bradley in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Anthony Grant, left, talks to De'Shayne Montgomery in the second half against Bradley in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
By Travis Erickson
1 hour ago
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The Dayton Flyers head to North Carolina to face UNC-Wilmington at Trask Coliseum in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament today.

No. 2 Dayton (24-11) at UNCW (27-6)

Day: Saturday, March 21

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round March 24-25.

First Round

Dayton jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and went on to defeat Bradley 80-66 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois. Senior Javon Bennett paced UD with 25 points, including going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery tacked on 14 points, sophomore Bryce Heard had 12 and sophomore Amaël L’Etang turned in 11. The Flyers shot 52.1% from the field and went 21-of-25 from the line in one of their best shooting performances of the season.

ExploreDayton basketball: Dayton seeks first second-round NIT victory in 16 years Saturday at UNC Wilmington

For more Flyer news, check out the Dayton Daily News Flyer Nation Facebook page.

Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
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Dayton vs. Bradley
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Dayton and Bradley play in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. David Jablonski/Staff
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About the Author

Follow Travis Erickson on twitter

Travis Erickson has covered sports at the Dayton Daily News for over 15 years.