Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game against UNCW

Day: Saturday, March 21

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

The winner will advance to the quarterfinal round March 24-25.

First Round

Dayton jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and went on to defeat Bradley 80-66 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois. Senior Javon Bennett paced UD with 25 points, including going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery tacked on 14 points, sophomore Bryce Heard had 12 and sophomore Amaël L’Etang turned in 11. The Flyers shot 52.1% from the field and went 21-of-25 from the line in one of their best shooting performances of the season.

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