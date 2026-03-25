Dayton basketball: How to watch the Flyers NIT game vs. Illinois State

Day: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHIO 95.7-FM, 1290-AM

The winner will advance to the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 2.

Second Round

Dayton rallied from a double-digit deficit in the first half to pull away for an 80-61 road win against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday. Junior De’Shayne Montgomery scored a team-high 20 points, including his 1,000th career point. Montgomery became the fourth Flyer to hit the milestone this season, joining seniors Jordan Derkack, Keonte Jones and Javon Bennett. Sophomore Amaël L’Etang tallied 11 points, sophomore Bryce Heard added 10 and Derkack hauled in 13 rebounds.

First Round

Dayton jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and went on to defeat Bradley 80-66 in the first round of the NIT on March 18 in Peoria, Illinois. Bennett paced UD with 25 points, including going 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. Montgomery tacked on 14 points, Heard had 12 and L’Etang turned in 11. The Flyers shot 52.1% from the field and went 21-of-25 from the line in one of their best shooting performances of the season.

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