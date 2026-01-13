Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at Duquesne

Dayton's Jaiun Simon dances in the middle of a team huddle before a game against George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Jaiun Simon dances in the middle of a team huddle before a game against George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Dayton Flyers
31 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) will take a three-game win streak into Pittsburgh for an A-10 matchup with Duquesne (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Dayton at Duquesne

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO

Dayton is coming off a 79-72 home win vs. George Washington on Jan. 6. Senior Javon Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.

ExploreDayton basketball: Flyers 3-0 in A-10 after rallying to beat George Washington

On Jan. 3 the Flyers stunned Loyola on the road 70-68. Dayton erased a double-digit deficit with 6:30 remaining, capped off by a go-ahead layup from Bennett with two seconds to play.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 13: at Duquesne (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio)

Credit: David Jablonski

In Other News
1
Malachi Smith on older brother Scoochie’s UD Hall of Fame nod: ‘I...
2
ANALYSIS: 3 takeaways from Dayton’s win over Lehigh
3
Dayton rolls past Lehigh for 23rd straight home win
4
Xavier coach expects typical hostile atmosphere at UD, even though it’s...
5
Report: Dayton Flyers star DaRon Holmes suffers major injury in NBA...