Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at Duquesne

The Dayton Flyers (12-4, 3-0 A-10) will take a three-game win streak into Pittsburgh for an A-10 matchup with Duquesne (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Dayton at Duquesne
Time: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WHIO
Dayton is coming off a 79-72 home win vs. George Washington on Jan. 6. Senior Javon Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.
On Jan. 3 the Flyers stunned Loyola on the road 70-68. Dayton erased a double-digit deficit with 6:30 remaining, capped off by a go-ahead layup from Bennett with two seconds to play.
Upcoming Schedule
Jan. 13: at Duquesne (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)
Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio)
Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)
Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio)
Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio)
Credit: David Jablonski