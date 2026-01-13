Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at Duquesne

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WHIO

Dayton is coming off a 79-72 home win vs. George Washington on Jan. 6. Senior Javon Bennett led five Flyers in double figures with 20 points and redshirt sophomore Jaiun Simon scored a career-high 12 points along with nine rebounds.

On Jan. 3 the Flyers stunned Loyola on the road 70-68. Dayton erased a double-digit deficit with 6:30 remaining, capped off by a go-ahead layup from Bennett with two seconds to play.

Upcoming Schedule

Jan. 13: at Duquesne (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 16: vs. Loyola Chicago (ESPN2, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 21: at La Salle (ESPN+, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 24: at Saint Joseph’s (CBS Sports Network, WHIO Radio)

Jan. 27: vs. Rhode Island (Spectrum News 1, WHIO Radio)