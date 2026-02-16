Dayton Flyers photos: Jordan Derkack

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Dayton basketball
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Canisius vs. Dayton
Canisius vs. Dayton
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2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
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Dayton's Jordan Derkack, left, and Javon Bennett, former teammates at Merrimack, pose for a photo on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at UD's Cronin Center. David Jablonski/Staff