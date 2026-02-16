PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Bradley in first round of NIT

Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
Dayton vs. Bradley
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Dayton and Bradley play in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Carver Arena in Peoria, Ill. David Jablonski/Staff