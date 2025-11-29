PHOTOS: Dayton vs. BYU

Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
Dayton vs. Brigham Young
1 / 29
Dayton's Malcolm Thomas dunks before a game against Brigham Young on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, at the State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff