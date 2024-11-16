PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Capital

Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
Dayton vs. Capital
1 / 27
Dayton coaches and players stand for the national anthem before a game against Capital on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff