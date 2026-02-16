PHOTOS: Dayton vs. George Mason

Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
Dayton vs. George Mason
1 / 26
Dayton's Javon Bennett leads the team onto the court before a game against George Mason on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va. David Jablonski/Staff