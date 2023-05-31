PHOTOS: Dayton vs. La Salle

Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
Dayton vs. La Salle
1 / 29
Dayton's Amaël L'Etang, left, and Malcolm Thomas, center, talk to Ricardo Greer before a game against La Salle on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at John E. Glaser Arena. David Jablonski/Staff