PHOTOS: Dayton vs. La Salle

1 / 38
Dayton coach Anthony Grant, center, stands for the national anthem before a game against La Salle on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top