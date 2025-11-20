PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Marquette

Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
Dayton vs. Marquette
1 / 48
Fiserv Arena is pictured before a game between Dayton and Marquette on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wis. David Jablonski/Staff