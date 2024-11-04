Breaking: Kentucky man killed in rollover crash in Greene County

PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Saint Francis

Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
Dayton vs. Saint Francis
1 / 39
Dayton players stand for the national anthem before a game against Saint Francis on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff