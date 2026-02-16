PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Saint Louis

2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
1 / 36
The Flyer Pep Band and cheerleaders perform before Dayton's game against Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff