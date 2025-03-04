Breaking: UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

PHOTOS: Dayton vs. Saint Louis

Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
Dayton vs. Saint Louis
1 / 34
Dayton against Saint Louis on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff