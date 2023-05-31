PHOTOS: Dayton vs. SMU

1 / 39
Dayton against Southern Methodist on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top