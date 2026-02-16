PHOTOS: Dayton vs. UNC Wilmington

Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNC Wilmington
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
Dayton vs. UNCW
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Dayton plays North Carolina Wilmington in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.. David Jablonski/Staff