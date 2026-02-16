Breaking: Dayton basketball: Flyers fall to 0-3 vs. VCU in A-10 championship games

PHOTOS: Dayton vs. VCU in A-10 championship game

2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
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Virginia Commonwealth's Nyk Lewis makes a 3-pointer against Dayton on the first possession in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff