PHOTOS: Dayton vs. VCU on Senior Night at UD Arena

1 / 45
Fans in the Red Scare student section wait to get into Dayton's game against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday, March 8, 2024, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top