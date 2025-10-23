PHOTOS: Dayton women's basketball practice at UD Arena

Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
Dayton women's basketball
1 / 21
Dayton's Jayda Johnson dribbles during a practice on Thursday, Oct., 23, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff