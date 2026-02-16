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PHOTOS: Illinois State vs. Dayton

Illinois State vs. Dayton
Dayton vs. Illinois State
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Illinois State vs. Dayton
Dayton vs. Illinois State
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Dayton and Illinois State stand for the national anthem before a game in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff