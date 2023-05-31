PHOTOS: St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
Dayton vs. St. Bonaventure
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
1 / 26
Dayton's Anthony Grant greets St. Bonaventure's Mark Schmidt before the game on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff