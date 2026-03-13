Breaking: More than 55,000 without power as strong winds hit the Miami Valley

PHOTOS: St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton

2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
2026 A-10 tournament
1 / 25
Dayton against St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday, March 13, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff