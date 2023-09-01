University of Florida grad joins Grant’s staff at Dayton

Jack Warren, who worked the last two seasons at Jacksonville University, will join the staff of Dayton Flyers coach Anthony Grant as director of basketball operations, UD announced Friday.

“Jack is a relentless worker who brings a variety of experiences, having been a part of several successful programs, coaching staffs, and administrations,” Grant said in a press release. “He brings a selfless approach to his role, is extremely organized, and is valued highly by everyone he’s worked with. We are very excited to welcome Jack to the Flyer family and the Dayton community.”

Sean Damaska served as director of basketball operations at UD last season. He was promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator in July. Brett Comer was Dayton’s director of basketball operations in the 2020-21 season and then took an assistant coach job at Stetson. James Haring held the position in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Warren worked as director of operations at Jacksonville in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He was promoted to special assistant to the head coach this year. He was the director of operations at UNC Asheville in the 2020-21 season. From 2015-20, when he was a student at the University of Florida, he worked as a team manager, head manager and graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team.

According to the job posting, “the Director of Basketball Operations supports all phases of operations for the men’s basketball program. Responsibilities include coordination of all team travel, managing player and staff communication platforms, facility scheduling, assisting with camp coordination, on-campus recruiting and operating logistics, serve as liaison with marketing and promotions, compliance and equipment and apparel.”

Warren is the third addition to Grant’s staff this offseason. Jermaine Henderson was hired as an assistant coach in the spring. Andre Watson is a new graduate assistant.