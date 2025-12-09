Upcoming surgery likely to end season for Bengals’ Hendrickson

Later on Monday, Schefter reported Hendrickson is expected to be sidelined about six weeks, which will end his season — barring an improbable playoff run — and possibly his time with the Bengals.

Hendrickson initially suffered what was reported as a back injury during Week 6 against Green Bay and missed the following game against Pittsburgh. He pushed to play the next week against the New York Jets and re-aggravated it when he was hit from behind.

This injury, which then was disclosed as a hip and pelvis issue, has not improved despite missing the last five games. He hasn’t practiced since the re-aggravation.

Hendrickson is in the last year of his contract after agreeing to a raise this summer to get him on the field after a hold-in during training camp while he awaited an extension that never could be agreed upon by all invested parties.

The 31-year-old defensive end has 4.0 sacks this season in seven games. He was coming off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks, last year’s production marking the fourth time he recorded double-digit sacks during his eighth NFL season.

Hendrickson is set to become a free agent in 2026.