Two Vandalia-Butler baseball standouts commit to Ohio State

Schilling’s announcement came a couple weeks after his Butler teammate, Koby Dues, announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Schilling hit .392 with 28 RBIs last season as a sophomore. He was named to the All-Ohio second team in Division III.

Dues hit .383 with 25 RBIs. He made the All-Ohio first team.

Schilling and Dues committed to an Ohio State program that finished 13-37 overall and 5-25 in the Big Ten last season, which was the first season for coach Justin Haire.