Versailles native Prakel wins two national track titles

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Versailles native Samuel Prakel won a pair of national titles this weekend at the United States Track and Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Prakel, who runs professionally for Adidas, won the 1,500- and 3,000-meter events at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Prakel, 28, won the 3,000m in 8 minutes, 12.46 seconds on Friday night and the 1,500m in 3:42.62 on Saturday night.

At Versailles High School, Prakel won back-to-back Division III state cross country titles in 2011 and 2012. In track, he was a four-time state champ (3,200 in 2012, 800 in 2013, 1,600 in 2012 and 2013).

Prakel ran collegiately at Oregon. He was a five-time All-American for the Ducks. He represented the United States at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. He finished ninth in the 1,500.

