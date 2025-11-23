Volleyball: Dayton falls to VCU in A-10 tournament

The Dayton Flyers volleyball team didn’t lose a match in Atlantic 10 Conference play in the regular season but lost its first match in the A-10 tournament Saturday in Richmond, Va.
No. 4 seed Virginia Commonwealth beat No. 1 seed Dayton in straight sets (27-25, 25-17, 26-24) at the Siegel Center, VCU’s home court.
The loss came after Dayton beat VCU twice in five sets in the regular season at UD’s Frericks Center.
It’s the second straight season Dayton has not lost an A-10 match in the regular season but fallen short in the A-10 tournament. It lost to Loyola Chicago in the final in 2024.
Dayton, which is not expected to have a chance to earn a NCAA tournament at-large bid, finished the season with a record of 23-7.
VCU (16-12) will play No. 2 seed Loyola o (16-15) in the championship game at noon Sunday. Loyola beat No. 6 Duquesne 3-2.
