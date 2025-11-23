Volleyball: Dayton falls to VCU in A-10 tournament

The loss came after Dayton beat VCU twice in five sets in the regular season at UD’s Frericks Center.

It’s the second straight season Dayton has not lost an A-10 match in the regular season but fallen short in the A-10 tournament. It lost to Loyola Chicago in the final in 2024.

Dayton, which is not expected to have a chance to earn a NCAA tournament at-large bid, finished the season with a record of 23-7.

VCU (16-12) will play No. 2 seed Loyola o (16-15) in the championship game at noon Sunday. Loyola beat No. 6 Duquesne 3-2.